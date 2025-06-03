Left Menu

Kerala Minister orders probe into participation of POCSO accused in school ceremony

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-06-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 11:02 IST
Kerala Minister orders probe into participation of POCSO accused in school ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala General Education Department on Tuesday ordered a probe into an incident in which a POCSO case accused had reportedly taken part in a reopening ceremony conducted at a state-run school here.

According to media reports, the accused, also a noted vlogger, took part as a celebrity guest in the ''praveshanotsavam'', the reopening ceremony in the state capital on Monday.

As the news reports came out, General Education Minister V Sivankutty sought an explanation from the officials concerned in this regard, the minister's office said in a statement.

The Deputy Director of Education in the district has been instructed to immediately investigate the incident and submit a report, the statement added.

The Kerala government on Monday conducted ''praveshanotsavam'' as a grand affair across the state to welcome children back to school as a two-month-long summer vacation was over.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the state-level reopening ceremony at a school in Alappuzha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025