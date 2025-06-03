Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh Launches 50 AI-Augmented, Future-Ready Programs

AI-augmented Chandigarh University the state-capital-region of Lucknow is poised to redefine the educational landscape of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions through its multidisciplinary education that combines personalised learning pathways, data-driven insights, immersive virtual reality, and real-world simulations. India's next-gen futuristic university, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh - has incorporated a unique academic learning model in which the learning of AI has been immersed across the curriculum of all the programs that University is offering. These new-age academic programs, consisting of 37 undergraduate and 13 postgraduate courses, have been designed to inspire, challenge, and empowers students to excel globally—not only in science and innovation, but also across diverse fields including engineering, management, sciences, liberal arts and humanities with engaging and interactive learning. Industry-Aligned CSE Programs Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has integrated AI into its engineering curriculum which will help students gain hands-on, real-world experience that deepens understanding and sharpens problem-solving skills through AI-powered simulations and virtual environments. Giving priority to involve industry as a stakeholder to enhance student employability with industry collaborative programs in the futuristic and emerging fields, Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering five Computer Science Engineering (CSE) programs in collaboration with industry giants including Google, Microsoft, SAS and Quick Heal. With this, Chandigarh University Lucknow has become the first university in the region to offer B Tech in Cloud Computing & Data Science in collaboration with tech-giant Google. Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering B Tech (CSE) AI &ML with world's 2nd largest IT firm Microsoft. The university is also offering M Tech - CSE with AI and ML in collaboration with SAS - a global leader in AI and Machine Learning. In addition, in collaboration with top cyber security firm Quick Heal, Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering B Tech in Cyber Security. The university is also offering B Tech in CSE and B Tech in Information Technology. AI-Integrated Engineering Programs As AI is already being used extensively in most engineering fields, Chandigarh University Lucknow's engineering programs stand out for their industry relevance and career prospects. While the Civil Engineering (B Tech -CE) program focuses on infrastructure development and prepares graduates for roles in leading firms, specialised M Tech courses in Construction Technology and Management and Structural Engineering will equip students for leadership and advanced technical roles in the booming infrastructure sector. The Mechanical Engineering (B Tech - Mechanical) program addresses core industries like automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. Electronics and Communication Engineering (B Tech - ECE) prepares students for rapidly evolving fields such as telecommunications, IoT, and semiconductors. The Electrical Engineering (B Tech - EE) program covers power generation, renewable energy, automation, and smart grid technologies, with rising demand in electric vehicles and green energy sectors. Biotechnology (B Tech - Biotech) is another fast-growing discipline offered at the Lucknow campus, catering to healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and environmental science sectors. AI-Enhanced Management Programs AI is transforming business management education by delivering personalized, efficient, and immersive learning. AI-driven simulations and virtual reality offer hands-on experience in real-world scenarios, sharpening critical thinking and decision-making skills for management students. To enhance the quality and industry relevance of its BBA and MBA programs, Chandigarh University Lucknow has signed strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with some of the world's leading technology and consulting firms including IBM, KPMG, PwC, NSE, and Grant Thornton to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical application to help students excel in today's competitive business environment. As part of these collaborations, AI augmented Chandigarh University Lucknow currently offers 13 comprehensive undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Business Management. At the undergraduate level, the university is offering BBA(H)-Business Analytics and MBA-Global Business Management in collaboration KPMG, BBA Fintech + ACCA (International Accounting & Finance) in collaboration with Grant Thornton, MBA- Applied Finance in collaboration with PwC, MBA Fintech in collaboration with NSE Academy, MBA-Data Science & Al in collaboration with SAS and MBA Business Analytics in collaboration with IBM. Apart from these collaborative programs, Chandigarh University Lucknow is also offering six management courses including BBA (Hons), BBA-DM (Hons), BBA - Branding & Advertising (Hons), MBA, MBA in Strategic Human Resources and MBA in Digital Marketing. AI Immersed Programs in Computer Applications In Computing, Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) Hons in Data Science in collaboration with SAS. The University is also offering Master of Computer Applications (MCA) - AI & ML in collaboration with SAS. Apart from the collaborative programs, Chandigarh University Lucknow is also offering BCA Hons, MCA and B.Sc. (Hons) in Animation, VFX & Gaming for creative tech enthusiasts. Applied Sciences Programs for AI Era AI is significantly advancing education in Applied Sciences by delivering personalized learning experiences tailored to individual student needs and learning styles. Chandigarh University Lucknow's Applied Sciences courses have been designed to meet the demands of rapidly evolving industries in the AI driven world. The B.Sc. (Hons.) in Data Science trains students in analytics, machine learning, and programming, opening doors to careers in finance, healthcare, and IT. The M.Sc. in Data Science advances these skills for senior roles in AI and big data. The B.Sc. (Hons.) in Biotechnology prepares graduates for careers in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and environmental sectors with research opportunities in cutting-edge fields like genetic engineering. The B.Sc. (Hons.) in Forensic Science equips students to tackle crime scene analysis, digital forensics, and toxicology, addressing the growing need for forensic experts amid rising technological crimes. AI-Driven Basic Sciences Programs AI has the potential to revolutionize science education by enhancing teaching and learning processes across a wide range of disciplines. Chandigarh University Lucknow is offering foundational programs such as B.Sc. (Hons with Research) in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, as well as advanced postgraduate courses like M.Sc. in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. In these programs, AI offers personalised instruction, real-time feedback, and interactive learning tools which help in deeper conceptual understanding and equip students with the skills needed for a technology-driven future. AI-Powered Law Programs As integration of AI into the legal profession is reshaping both the teaching and practice of law, Chandigarh University Lucknow has incorporated it into the curriculum for law programs in order to helps law graduates develop the technical literacy and critical thinking skills necessary for a data-driven legal marketplace. Designed to meet the evolving demands of the legal profession, Chandigarh University Lucknow's three-year LLB program provides foundational knowledge in constitutional, criminal, contract, and civil law. The five-year integrated B.A. LL.B. (Hons) combines social sciences with professional law education, ideal for students starting immediately after Class 12. This program broadens understanding of law in its societal context, opening career paths in litigation, legal research, public policy, and legal journalism. The five-year BBA LL.B. (Hons) merges business and legal studies, focusing on corporate law, governance, taxation, and commercial law. Commerce and Pharmacy Programs As commerce and financial management evolve with globalization and AI, Chandigarh University Lucknow offers a B Com with ACCA in collaboration with Grant Thornton, a global leader in financial advisory. The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification, recognized worldwide, equips students with expertise in audit, taxation, and corporate finance. This integrated program combines ACCA credentials with Grant Thornton, giving graduates a competitive edge and global career opportunities in finance. As AI-driven innovations are transforming drug discovery, patient care, and medication management, Chandigarh University Lucknow has integrated AI into pharmacy curricula to equip future professionals with knowledge and skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital healthcare landscape. Chandigarh University is offering B Pharma course designed to meet the rising demand for healthcare professionals in pharmaceuticals, clinical research, and healthcare services. Liberal Arts & Psychology Programs Chandigarh University Lucknow's interdisciplinary B.A. (Hons) in Liberal Arts offers students a broad academic foundation across subjects like literature, philosophy, sociology, political science, and psychology. The BA (Hons) in Psychology delves into human behaviour, mental health, and cognitive processes, covering branches like clinical, counselling, social, and organizational psychology. AI augmented Mass Communication Chandigarh University Lucknow's Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication (BA-JMC) offers a comprehensive curriculum covering journalism, public relations, advertising and digital media to equip students for diverse roles such as journalists, news anchors, content creators, PR executives and digital strategists. About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

