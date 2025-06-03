Haryana's New E-Learning Portal Boosts Digital Literacy Among Government Employees
The Haryana government launched an e-learning portal aimed at improving digital literacy among government employees, offering training on e-office and digital modules. Managed by designated nodal officers, the portal uses a secure login system and allows real-time training progress tracking, enhancing digital competence and e-governance.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government has initiated an e-learning portal designed to enhance digital literacy among its employees, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.
This new platform aims to provide structured and accessible training on e-office usage and other digital modules tailored to specific departments, empowering government employees toward effective e-governance solutions.
Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi mandated that each department appoint nodal officers to oversee employee access and ensure timely initiation of training modules, while real-time progress tracking will be available for Heads of Departments to monitor staff engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fortis Hospitals Partners with Teleflex for Innovative UroLift Training Hub
Young Talent Shines in England's Rugby Training Squad for Americas Tour
Deadly Strike: Russia Hits Ukrainian Military Training Camp
Haryana Unveils Transformative Jail Training Academy in Karnal
Yashoda AI Launch: Empowering Women with Digital Literacy Across India