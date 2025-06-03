Left Menu

Haryana's New E-Learning Portal Boosts Digital Literacy Among Government Employees

The Haryana government launched an e-learning portal aimed at improving digital literacy among government employees, offering training on e-office and digital modules. Managed by designated nodal officers, the portal uses a secure login system and allows real-time training progress tracking, enhancing digital competence and e-governance.

The Haryana government has initiated an e-learning portal designed to enhance digital literacy among its employees, according to an official announcement on Tuesday.

This new platform aims to provide structured and accessible training on e-office usage and other digital modules tailored to specific departments, empowering government employees toward effective e-governance solutions.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi mandated that each department appoint nodal officers to oversee employee access and ensure timely initiation of training modules, while real-time progress tracking will be available for Heads of Departments to monitor staff engagement.

