Japan Courts U.S. Researchers Amid Policy Shifts

Japan aims to attract researchers from the United States due to concerns over U.S. policy changes affecting academic work. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced initiatives like inviting top foreign researchers and offering incentives such as tuition waivers and grants to those impacted by U.S. policies.

Japan is making strategic moves to attract researchers from the United States in response to changing U.S. policies affecting academic work, as announced by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday.

The government plans to extend invitations to distinguished foreign researchers, particularly from the U.S., amid growing concerns over American policy shifts that could hinder research activities.

In an effort to support and attract impacted academics, Japanese universities are offering benefits including tuition waivers, research grants, and assistance with travel arrangements for those impacted by the policies under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

