U.S. Forces Withdraw from Major Syrian Base Amid Changing Alliances

In northeastern Syria, U.S. forces have started withdrawing from their largest base, part of a broader exit strategy aligned with shifting regional dynamics in support of the Damascus government. Initial reports from Syrian military sources and witnesses confirm the movement of dozens of trucks, including armored vehicles, departing the Qasrak base in Hasakah province early Monday morning.

Despite this withdrawal, the U.S. continues to maintain a presence at the Rmelan base near the Iraqi border. The site at Qasrak had previously served as a critical hub for the global coalition against Islamic State, where U.S. troops partnered with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Neither the Syrian defense ministry nor the SDF has commented on these developments.

A departure expected to take weeks could be either temporary or permanent, according to Syrian officials informed about U.S. plans. Government forces under President Ahmed al-Sharaa have recently regained control of northern regions, prompting U.S. forces to exit additional bases such as al-Shaddadi. A senior U.S. official noted this strategic transition reflects the Syrian government's readiness to address internal extremist threats.

