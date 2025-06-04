Tragic Mystery at IIT-Delhi: Student Found Dead in Hostel Room

A second-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances, according to police reports.

The student, pursuing biomechanical engineering, showed no signs of injuries, although vomit on the floor pointed to potential medical complications, a senior officer stated. Attention was drawn after he failed to respond to repeated knocks on his locked door. Police, aided by fire officials, forced entry to discover the student unresponsive and later declared dead by campus doctors.

Initial investigations revealed the student was last seen two days earlier at dinner. Concerned peers notified campus security, leading to police involvement. A forensic team is examining the scene, with the body sent to Safdarjung Hospital for autopsy to clarify the cause of death. No immediate statements were made by IIT-Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)