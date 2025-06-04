Left Menu

Tragic Mystery at IIT-Delhi: Student Found Dead in Hostel Room

A second-year engineering student was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in his hostel room at IIT-Delhi. No visible injuries were found, but vomit suggested medical complications. The incident prompted police intervention, and an autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A second-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances, according to police reports.

The student, pursuing biomechanical engineering, showed no signs of injuries, although vomit on the floor pointed to potential medical complications, a senior officer stated. Attention was drawn after he failed to respond to repeated knocks on his locked door. Police, aided by fire officials, forced entry to discover the student unresponsive and later declared dead by campus doctors.

Initial investigations revealed the student was last seen two days earlier at dinner. Concerned peers notified campus security, leading to police involvement. A forensic team is examining the scene, with the body sent to Safdarjung Hospital for autopsy to clarify the cause of death. No immediate statements were made by IIT-Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

