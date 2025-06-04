Left Menu

Kerala Minister Condemns Language Removal in Lakshadweep Schools

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty criticized Lakshadweep's removal of Arabic and Mahal from its school curriculum, calling it a violation of cultural and constitutional rights. He urged democratic forces to oppose centralised policies undermining linguistic diversity, emphasizing the importance of mother tongues in preserving identity and cultural fabric.

The move by the Lakshadweep administration to eliminate Arabic and Mahal languages from school curriculums has drawn ire from Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty. In his statement, Sivankutty labeled the decision as 'deeply disturbing' and worthy of the 'strongest condemnation.'

He argued that the decision conflicts with the National Education Policy's goal of preserving regional languages and represents a broader trend of centralised policies disregarding local linguistic and cultural nuances. The minister expressed that denying children the right to learn their language is an assault on constitutional rights and cultural identity.

Sivankutty called on democratic entities, educators, and civil society to resist the Union Government's educational directives, which he believes overreach by marginalizing local languages. He affirmed Kerala's opposition to the PM SHRI project based on concerns over regional and linguistic marginalization. His statement concludes with a rallying cry for solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep and reversing this 'linguistic injustice.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

