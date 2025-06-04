Delhi HC Demands Fairness in DU's Hiring Process

The Delhi High Court has criticized Delhi University (DU) for its decision to halt the appointments of selected candidates for non-teaching roles, calling the action a ''classic case of scant regard for fairness.''

Justice Jyoti Singh highlighted that DU attempted to justify its decision using ''reverse engineering and skewed data analysis'' to cast doubt on successful candidates' competencies. These actions delayed candidates' careers by two years and forced some to resign from their jobs, leading many of them to miss other opportunities.

The court ruled that DU failed to prove the alleged unfair means and emphasized the importance of fairness by ordering the university to complete the appointment process without further delay and ensure that candidates receive their due benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)