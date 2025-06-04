Tragedy Strikes at IIT Delhi: PhD Student Found Dead in Hostel

A 25-year-old PhD student was discovered dead inside his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi. On Wednesday, police reported finding no visible injuries on the body, but vomit nearby suggested potential medical complications.

The student, from Chandigarh, was unresponsive behind a locked door, prompting a PCR call to the Kishangarh police. Emergency services responded quickly, breaking down the door to find the student unconscious on his bed, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident, having seized electronic devices for examination. A forensic team is conducting a detailed investigation, while IIT Delhi has expressed its deepest condolences to the family and pledged support during this difficult time.

