Columbia University Faces Accreditation Challenge Over Anti-Semitism Allegations

The U.S. Department of Education has informed a university accreditation body that Columbia University allegedly violated federal anti-discrimination laws by failing to protect Jewish students. This affects accreditation status as the department investigates the university's response to antisemitism. Columbia has pledged to address these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 03:53 IST
The U.S. Department of Education has raised allegations against Columbia University, suggesting it violated federal anti-discrimination laws by not adequately protecting Jewish students.

This notification was sent to a university accreditation body, impacting Columbia's compliance with the standards of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

While the university has committed to addressing these issues, the outcome remains uncertain as the independent Middle States Commission reviews the complaint in the context of the wider U.S. educational landscape.

