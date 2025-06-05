Controversy Erupts Over Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Process

In Andhra Pradesh, the recruitment process for teachers has come under scrutiny as APCC chief YS Sharmila targets Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh for accelerating the District Selection Committee (DSC) procedure.

Sharmila argues the short 45-day notification to exam period imposes undue stress on over 3 lakh aspirants, labeling it a 'Deceptive DSC' rather than a transparent process. This compressed timeline has stirred discontent among candidates.

She calls attention to the NDA coalition government's lack of empathy and administrative shortcomings, urging a 90-day preparation period and single-district, single-paper exam to address grievances. The ruling TDP has yet to respond.