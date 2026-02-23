Left Menu

Latur shocker: Teacher beats 32 students with bamboo stick over bike damage suspicion, held

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly beating around 32 students of a school, suspecting them of damaging his motorcycle in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, adding that some pupils sustained injuries. In an official statement, Principal Nadar said the school had lodged the complaint on February 22 and assured that student safety remains the institutions top priority.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 23-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 21:18 IST
Latur shocker: Teacher beats 32 students with bamboo stick over bike damage suspicion, held
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly beating around 32 students of a school, suspecting them of damaging his motorcycle in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, adding that some pupils sustained injuries. The incident occurred at the school hostel for students from classes 5 to 10 near Ahmedpur on the night of February 21. The accused, identified as Ujjwal Prakash Soni, suspected that students had damaged his motorcycle. Acting on the suspicion, he allegedly lost his temper and assaulted dozens of minor students with a bamboo stick. He also allegedly threatened the children, claiming that he would soon become the school principal and would deal with them then, police said. The principal of Christ International School, Zeba Nadar, lodged a complaint at Ahmedpur Police Station. Police arrested Soni after booking him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. In an official statement, Principal Nadar said the school had lodged the complaint on February 22 and assured that student safety remains the institution's top priority. ''The incident is deeply unfortunate and condemnable. The school administration stands firmly with the students and will ensure their well-being,'' the Principal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRECIOUS-Gold hits three-week high on uncertainty over Trump tariff plans

PRECIOUS-Gold hits three-week high on uncertainty over Trump tariff plans

 Global
2
Centre earns over Rs 200 crore from scrap disposal in last two months

Centre earns over Rs 200 crore from scrap disposal in last two months

 India
3
EU fails to pass new sanctions targeting Russia due to Hungary's objection

EU fails to pass new sanctions targeting Russia due to Hungary's objection

 Belgium
4
IDFC First Bank matter: Haryana CM says Anti-Corruption Bureau will conduct in-dept probe

IDFC First Bank matter: Haryana CM says Anti-Corruption Bureau will conduct ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026