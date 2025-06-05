Left Menu

Alert: Fraud Risks in Shreshta Scheme Registration

The Deputy Commissioner of Hamirpur warns private schools to be vigilant against fraud related to the Shreshta scheme, which provides residential education for Dalit students. The Union Ministry issued a clarification that only schools registered through the CBSE are eligible, and any independent registration requests are fraudulent.

Alert: Fraud Risks in Shreshta Scheme Registration
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Hamirpur has issued a warning to private schools to be vigilant against fraudulent activities related to the Shreshta scheme. The scheme is intended to offer residential education opportunities to Dalit students in India's top private schools.

DC Amarjit Singh conveyed concerns via a letter from the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, stating that certain individuals and institutions are extorting money from schools claiming to offer registration under the scheme.

The ministry has clarified that legitimate applications are accepted only from schools registered through the CBSE, with no room for independent registrations. Any demands for money in relation to the scheme should be treated as fraud.

