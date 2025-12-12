Left Menu

Delhi's Landmark Act: Transparent Fee Regulation in Private Schools

The Delhi government has enacted a new law to regulate fees in private schools. The Act includes provisions for permissible fees, prohibits capitation charges, and ensures clear fee disclosure. A new oversight committee will help regulate fees, offering relief to parents burdened by previous arbitrary fee hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move aimed at reforming Delhi's private education sector, the government has notified the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fee) Act, 2025. Passed by the Assembly and endorsed by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, this legislation seeks to establish a transparent framework for fee regulation.

The Act outlines permissible fee categories, enforces stringent accounting practices, and bans additional and capitation charges. Schools must now present a clear breakdown of all fees and maintain distinct accounts for each fee type. Penalties are imposed for any unjustified fee collections.

A School-Level Fee Regulation Committee will be formed annually to review each school's fee structure, including comprehensive representation from the school's community. This initiative promises new relief for parents and aims to restore trust within the education system by setting regulatory benchmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

