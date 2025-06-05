Sikhiya Kranti: Punjab's Educational Renaissance Empowering Future Achievers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has praised the 'Sikhiya Kranti' initiative for revitalizing the state's education sector, enabling students to achieve daily successes.

Speaking at an event honoring 44 government school students who cleared the JEE (Advanced) exam, he emphasized the indomitable spirit of Punjab's youth, empowered by the initiative to excel in various fields.

Mann expressed pride in the fruits of the initiative, aimed at positioning Punjab at the forefront of education. Continuous educational reforms are expected to empower youth and attract high-tech companies to the region, promoting Punjab as a hub of innovation and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)