Odisha Schools Prioritize Safety Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

In light of increased COVID-19 cases, Odisha's schools will adhere to health measures once reopened after summer break. Emphasizing health, School Minister Nityananda Gond states that symptomatic students should wear masks, with severe cases staying home. The summer break runs from April 23 to June 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced that schools will reopen with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures after the summer vacation, due to a recent increase in cases.

Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister, Nityananda Gond, emphasized the importance of health and safety for students and teachers. Those showing mild symptoms, such as a cold, will be required to wear masks. Students with severe symptoms will need to stay home and isolate.

The summer vacation began on April 23 and will last until June 19. Recently, the state reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, with 19 patients currently undergoing home treatment and four having recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

