Odisha Schools Prioritize Safety Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

The Odisha government has announced that schools will reopen with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures after the summer vacation, due to a recent increase in cases.

Odisha's School and Mass Education Minister, Nityananda Gond, emphasized the importance of health and safety for students and teachers. Those showing mild symptoms, such as a cold, will be required to wear masks. Students with severe symptoms will need to stay home and isolate.

The summer vacation began on April 23 and will last until June 19. Recently, the state reported 23 new COVID-19 cases, with 19 patients currently undergoing home treatment and four having recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)