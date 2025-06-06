In a rare display of coordination, tens of thousands of secondary school students in eastern Congo commenced state exams despite the region being under M23 rebel control. The education initiative showcased uncommon cooperation between the Rebels and Kinshasa amid complex political dynamics.

The coordination involved education officials personally escorting examination materials from Kinshasa to regions held by M23, ensuring that 111 examination centers across South Kivu province were prepared for the undertaking. President Tshisekedi's government waived exam fees for the volatile regions, acknowledging the tumultuous security landscape.

While the M23 rebel group has been accused of human rights violations, its leaders insist on supporting the education process, portraying it as apolitical. With efforts underway by international leaders to broker peace, the successful administration of exams stands as a beacon of resilience and hope for Congolese youth.

