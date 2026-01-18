Left Menu

U.S. Urged to Intensify Involvement in Syrian Conflict

The U.S. is called on to intervene more decisively as Syrian government forces advance into Kurdish-controlled areas, capturing strategic sites. Kurdish commander Sipan Hamo seeks assurances from the U.S. for protection amidst changing allegiances and denied receiving support from Iran or Russia. Hamo hopes for international intervention for the Kurds.

The head of the main Kurdish forces has called on the United States to take more decisive action in response to a recent offensive by Syrian troops. The offensive, launched on Saturday, has seen Syrian government forces capture key territories from Kurdish fighters, including significant areas along both sides of the Euphrates River, as well as the country's largest oil and gas fields.

During a Saturday meeting between U.S. envoy Tom Barrack and Kurdish officials, no roadmap for a ceasefire was achieved, according to People's Protection Units (YPG) commander Sipan Hamo. While denying aspirations for an independent state, Hamo emphasized that the Kurds' future resides in Syria, and they need the coalition to provide tangible outcomes, particularly the United States intervening more forcefully.

Hamo expressed concerns over Washington's growing support for Syria's government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa and called for U.S. assurances of protection amid the turmoil. He also denied receiving any backing from Iran or Russia while expressing hope for intervention by Israel. Hamo suggested the same regional support extended to other minorities should be afforded to the Kurds as well.

