Delhi Boosts Hydration and Education with Water ATMs and Smart Classrooms Initiative

In a move to ensure easy access to drinking water and bolster educational facilities, the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, announced plans to set up thousands of water ATMs and coolers throughout the city, including its schools.

During a visit to a local government school with Water Minister Parvesh Verma in Shalimar Bagh, Gupta emphasized the importance of providing water, a tradition deeply rooted in Indian culture. She also criticized the previous administration for not prioritizing education adequately.

Along with water facilities, the government plans to introduce 7,000 smart classrooms, 100 language labs, and 175 digital libraries this year, while also distributing laptops to outstanding students as part of the 2025-26 budget strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)