Delhi Boosts Hydration and Education with Water ATMs and Smart Classrooms Initiative

The Delhi government plans to deploy thousands of water ATMs and water coolers across the city, including in schools, to ensure access to potable water. This initiative is part of a broader educational enhancement strategy which includes the addition of smart classrooms, language labs, and digital libraries.

Updated: 06-06-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:36 IST
In a move to ensure easy access to drinking water and bolster educational facilities, the Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, announced plans to set up thousands of water ATMs and coolers throughout the city, including its schools.

During a visit to a local government school with Water Minister Parvesh Verma in Shalimar Bagh, Gupta emphasized the importance of providing water, a tradition deeply rooted in Indian culture. She also criticized the previous administration for not prioritizing education adequately.

Along with water facilities, the government plans to introduce 7,000 smart classrooms, 100 language labs, and 175 digital libraries this year, while also distributing laptops to outstanding students as part of the 2025-26 budget strategy.

