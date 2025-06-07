Delhi's Educational Transformation: CM Shri Schools Rollout

The Delhi government has initiated a recruitment campaign to hire teachers for its upcoming 75 CM Shri schools, set to open within a year, as detailed in an official release.

The Directorate of Education invites current government teachers to apply for transfers to these institutions using a special selection process. Opportunities span across various teaching positions, including PGTs, TGTs, and PRTs.

Applications, due by June 9, require candidates to have at least five years before retirement. Overhauled infrastructure, smart classrooms, and AI learning tools are cornerstones of these schools, aimed at aligning with the National Education Policy 2020.