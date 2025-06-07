Left Menu

Delhi's Educational Transformation: CM Shri Schools Rollout

The Delhi government is launching a recruitment drive for teachers for 75 new CM Shri schools, models inspired by the PM Shri schools, emphasizing modern infrastructure and alignment with the National Education Policy 2020. These schools are part of a Rs 100 crore initiative announced in the 2025-26 budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 08:35 IST
The Delhi government has initiated a recruitment campaign to hire teachers for its upcoming 75 CM Shri schools, set to open within a year, as detailed in an official release.

The Directorate of Education invites current government teachers to apply for transfers to these institutions using a special selection process. Opportunities span across various teaching positions, including PGTs, TGTs, and PRTs.

Applications, due by June 9, require candidates to have at least five years before retirement. Overhauled infrastructure, smart classrooms, and AI learning tools are cornerstones of these schools, aimed at aligning with the National Education Policy 2020.

