NIA Court Upholds Charges Against Alleged FICN Conspirators

A special NIA court has denied a discharge application for Nasir Chaudhary, linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide in a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) case. The court found sufficient material for Chaudhary to face trial, dismissing claims of evidence planting and emphasizing the need for full trial proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:58 IST
In a significant ruling, a special NIA court has denied the discharge of Nasir Chaudhary, allegedly involved in a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) case connected to Dawood Ibrahim's aide, Javed Chikna. The court emphasized the presence of substantial evidence against Chaudhary, clearing the path for a full trial.

Special Judge Chakor S Baviskar, in his January 16 order, rejected the defense's argument that the prosecution had fabricated evidence, declaring that such assertions could only be resolved during trial. Chaudhary was arrested following a raid in Thane in November 2021, which seized 149 counterfeit notes.

The investigation revealed Chaudhary's ties to Javed Chikna, allegedly masterminding the FICN operation. Despite Chaudhary's claims of being falsely implicated, the court found the prosecution's evidence compelling enough to move forward with the case, underscoring the necessity for due legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

