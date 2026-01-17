Vigilance Probe Against Congressman: Kuzhalnadan's Land Controversy Unfolds

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan finds himself under the scanner of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) over purported discrepancies in a land purchase deal in Chinnakanal, Idukki district. The MLA admitted to being summoned for interrogation by the VACB, underscoring his cooperation with the investigation.

Kuzhalnadan proactively requested an advancement of the interrogation date, citing scheduling conflicts. During the interrogation, he countered VACB's concerns over land possession and accusations of document value understatement. He challenged authorities to clarify allegations publicly, asserting his compliance with any investigation.

The probe, commencing in May 2024, insinuates illegal land conversion linked to a resort associated with Kuzhalnadan. Despite the land's history, mala fide claims persist, including accusations of unregistered government land occupation. Kuzhalnadan contends the probe is a political tactic ahead of elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)