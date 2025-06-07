Left Menu

China's Fast-Track on Rare Earth Exports to EU

China has expressed readiness to speed up rare earth export approvals for EU companies. The commerce ministry also indicated an impending decision on its investigation into EU brandy imports, highlighting ongoing discussions about a potential price pledge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 07-06-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China announced its willingness to expedite the process of approving rare earth exports to European Union companies, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The commerce ministry's message also mentioned plans to deliver a conclusive announcement regarding its investigation into brandy imports from the EU by July 5. This reflects the ongoing discussions between the two parties about possibly establishing a price pledge.

The developments mark significant steps in China-EU trade relations, with potential implications for industries reliant on rare earth materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

