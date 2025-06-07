China's Fast-Track on Rare Earth Exports to EU

China announced its willingness to expedite the process of approving rare earth exports to European Union companies, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The commerce ministry's message also mentioned plans to deliver a conclusive announcement regarding its investigation into brandy imports from the EU by July 5. This reflects the ongoing discussions between the two parties about possibly establishing a price pledge.

The developments mark significant steps in China-EU trade relations, with potential implications for industries reliant on rare earth materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)