China's Strategic Move in Rare Earth Market

China has approved several compliant rare earth applications and plans to enhance its application review processes. The commerce ministry emphasized its intention to strengthen communication and dialogue with other countries concerning export controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:10 IST
  Country:
  • China

In a significant development, China's commerce ministry has announced the approval of several compliant rare earth applications. This move is aimed at refining the evaluation and approval process to better manage the country's resources.

The ministry underscored China's openness to increased dialogue with relevant nations regarding export controls. This reflects China's ongoing strategy to maintain its influence in the global rare earth market.

An official statement on the ministry's website continued that China seeks enhanced communication, highlighting its commitment to fostering international collaboration on export regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

