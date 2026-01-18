Tariff Turbulence: Trump's Greenland Gambit Stirs Global Markets

Global markets are facing renewed volatility as President Donald Trump has announced tariffs on eight European nations, demanding the U.S. be allowed to purchase Greenland. The tariffs, starting at 10% on February 1 and rising to 25% by June 1 if no deal is struck, target European imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, and Britain.

European countries have stood by Greenland, issuing a joint statement while Ireland's prime minister warned of European Union retaliation should these tariff threats materialize. Investors who had hoped for trade tension relief are now bracing for potential market disruptions reminiscent of the 'Liberation Day' tariffs of April 2025.

Market analysts suggest the euro may weaken when Asian trading resumes, although European stocks continue to outperform. Amidst geopolitical tensions, European defense shares have seen significant gains, increasing nearly 15% this month. The U.S.-EU trade war threat persists, with geopolitical risks potentially impacting global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)