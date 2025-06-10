IGNOU and Odisha Partner for Odia Language Higher Education Breakthrough
Odisha's Higher Education Department has collaborated with IGNOU to offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the Odia language. This initiative aims to improve higher education accessibility and align with national policies promoting regional languages, potentially reducing dropout rates and enhancing student creativity.
- Country:
- India
The Higher Education Department of Odisha has teamed up with the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to promote learning in the Odia language. Through a newly signed memorandum of understanding, the collaboration aims to offer a variety of educational programs in the state's mother tongue, including bachelor's and master's degrees, diplomas, and certificates.
In an official statement, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj emphasized the significance of providing educational opportunities in regional languages. He highlighted the National Education Policy's goal of removing linguistic barriers to higher education, suggesting that such initiatives will enhance student enrollment and creativity.
Attendees at the MoU signing event included prominent figures such as Higher Education Secretary Arvind Agarwal and IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Uma Kanjilal. The partnership is expected to foster a more inclusive education system across Odisha, further boosting the state's educational landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's 'Shalarth ID' Scandal: Uncovering the Rs 100 Crore Education Scam
CM Yogi's Educational Revolution: From Virtual Classrooms to Summer Camps
India's Education Transformation: Vision 2047 and Global Collaborations
West Bengal's Education Crisis: Teachers Stand Firm Amid Court Decision
Kerala Cracks Down on POCSO Offenders in Education Sector