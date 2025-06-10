IGNOU and Odisha Partner for Odia Language Higher Education Breakthrough

The Higher Education Department of Odisha has teamed up with the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) to promote learning in the Odia language. Through a newly signed memorandum of understanding, the collaboration aims to offer a variety of educational programs in the state's mother tongue, including bachelor's and master's degrees, diplomas, and certificates.

In an official statement, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj emphasized the significance of providing educational opportunities in regional languages. He highlighted the National Education Policy's goal of removing linguistic barriers to higher education, suggesting that such initiatives will enhance student enrollment and creativity.

Attendees at the MoU signing event included prominent figures such as Higher Education Secretary Arvind Agarwal and IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Uma Kanjilal. The partnership is expected to foster a more inclusive education system across Odisha, further boosting the state's educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)