CloudThat: Leading the Way in Cloud Training Excellence with Google Recognition

CloudThat has been honored as the Google Cloud New Training Partner of the Year for 2025, announced at the Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas. This award acknowledges CloudThat's exceptional efforts in advancing skill development and promoting global cloud adoption through innovative training initiatives.

In just its first year as a Google Cloud Authorized Training Partner, CloudThat trained approximately 1,100 professionals and conducted over 50 influential sessions across various sectors, achieving a commendable customer satisfaction score of 4.60. The company partnered with Fortune 500 firms in fintech and IT/ITES to expedite cloud innovation through customized training programs.

Bhavesh Goswami, CloudThat's Founder and CEO, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the team's dedication to empowering learners in a cloud-centric world. CloudThat remains committed to leading cloud education, backed by a strong team of Google Authorized Trainers and a proven record of success in the APAC region.

(With inputs from agencies.)