Left Menu

CloudThat: Leading the Way in Cloud Training Excellence with Google Recognition

CloudThat, a pioneer in cloud training and consulting, was awarded the Google Cloud New Training Partner of the Year 2025 at the Google Cloud Next conference. The recognition highlights CloudThat’s contributions to skill development and innovation in cloud adoption globally through tailored programs for diverse industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:09 IST
CloudThat: Leading the Way in Cloud Training Excellence with Google Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CloudThat has been honored as the Google Cloud New Training Partner of the Year for 2025, announced at the Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas. This award acknowledges CloudThat's exceptional efforts in advancing skill development and promoting global cloud adoption through innovative training initiatives.

In just its first year as a Google Cloud Authorized Training Partner, CloudThat trained approximately 1,100 professionals and conducted over 50 influential sessions across various sectors, achieving a commendable customer satisfaction score of 4.60. The company partnered with Fortune 500 firms in fintech and IT/ITES to expedite cloud innovation through customized training programs.

Bhavesh Goswami, CloudThat's Founder and CEO, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the team's dedication to empowering learners in a cloud-centric world. CloudThat remains committed to leading cloud education, backed by a strong team of Google Authorized Trainers and a proven record of success in the APAC region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025