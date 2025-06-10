Suspension in Kerala: Headmaster's POCSO Case Controversy
A headmaster in Kerala has been suspended over the participation of a POCSO accused in a school reopening event. The incident at Fort High School sparked criticism, prompting Education Minister V Sivankutty to order an investigation. T S Pradeep Kumar faces disciplinary action for alleged negligence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:20 IST
A government-aided school's headmaster in Kerala faced suspension on Tuesday after a POCSO case accused was involved in its reopening ceremony.
A noted vlogger charged in a POCSO case appeared as a celebrity guest at Fort High School, drawing criticism from public and official circles.
Education Minister V Sivankutty called for a probe into the incident, which resulted in disciplinary action against headmaster T S Pradeep Kumar. Preliminary inquiry indicated negligence concerning the vlogger's participation.
