Suspension in Kerala: Headmaster's POCSO Case Controversy

A government-aided school's headmaster in Kerala faced suspension on Tuesday after a POCSO case accused was involved in its reopening ceremony.

A noted vlogger charged in a POCSO case appeared as a celebrity guest at Fort High School, drawing criticism from public and official circles.

Education Minister V Sivankutty called for a probe into the incident, which resulted in disciplinary action against headmaster T S Pradeep Kumar. Preliminary inquiry indicated negligence concerning the vlogger's participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)