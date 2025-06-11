Left Menu

U.N. Report Accuses Israel of Crimes Against Humanity in Gaza

A U.N. report accuses Israel of committing crimes against humanity by targeting civilians in Gaza, including damaging educational and religious sites. The United Nations Independent Commission claims Israel aims to dismantle Palestinian life, impacting future generations. Israel refutes the report's findings, calling it biased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 01:38 IST
U.N. Report Accuses Israel of Crimes Against Humanity in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a provocative report released on Tuesday, U.N. experts have accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity in Gaza, particularly through extermination tactics affecting civilians. This report arrives as part of a broader accusation involving a 'concerted campaign to obliterate Palestinian life,' according to the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry.

Chaired by former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, the commission cites attacks on educational and cultural sites, arguing these acts infringe upon international law and the self-determination of Palestinian people. Critically, the report states that Israeli forces have destroyed over 90% of educational buildings and half of the cultural sites in Gaza.

In response, Israel's diplomatic mission dismissed the report as biased, emphasizing their view that the commission's findings are an attempt at promoting a false narrative about the Gaza conflict. The confrontation follows the triggering event of the war in October 2023, when militants attacked Israel, leading to a deadly counter-campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025