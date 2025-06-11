U.N. Report Accuses Israel of Crimes Against Humanity in Gaza

In a provocative report released on Tuesday, U.N. experts have accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity in Gaza, particularly through extermination tactics affecting civilians. This report arrives as part of a broader accusation involving a 'concerted campaign to obliterate Palestinian life,' according to the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry.

Chaired by former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, the commission cites attacks on educational and cultural sites, arguing these acts infringe upon international law and the self-determination of Palestinian people. Critically, the report states that Israeli forces have destroyed over 90% of educational buildings and half of the cultural sites in Gaza.

In response, Israel's diplomatic mission dismissed the report as biased, emphasizing their view that the commission's findings are an attempt at promoting a false narrative about the Gaza conflict. The confrontation follows the triggering event of the war in October 2023, when militants attacked Israel, leading to a deadly counter-campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)