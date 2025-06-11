Tragedy in Graz: A Nation United in Mourning

A devastating shooting at a high school in Graz, Austria, left 10 victims dead and countless others grappling with the tragedy. The assailant, a 21-year-old former student, carried out the attack before taking his own life. This incident marks one of the gravest outbreaks of violence in the nation's recent history.

Austrian authorities are intensifying their investigation to uncover the motive behind the gunman's actions. Initial reports suggest the attacker felt bullied, but no official confirmation has been made. The suspect's farewell note failed to explain his reasoning, and a pipe bomb found in his home was non-functional.

The country is in shock, with three days of national mourning declared. Political leaders have put aside their differences to present a united front. In Graz, community members gathered to remember the victims, offering flowers, lighting candles, and donating blood to support survivors.