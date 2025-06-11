Empowering Educators: JLU's Pioneering Faculty Development Programs

In a significant stride towards educational innovation, Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) has partnered with the Association of Indian Universities to launch an Academic and Administrative Development Centre. This initiative, spearheaded with Faculty Development Programs (FDPs), targets enriching the academic ecosystem and preparing educators for future challenges.

The first FDP, 'Assurance of Learning: Need and Practice,' was held from May 18 to June 4, 2025, bringing together JLU's senior academic leadership. The program focused on revising curricula in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and embedding Outcome-Based Education. It also involved designing specific learning outcomes and ensuring each course aligns with the university's overarching vision.

Simultaneously, another FDP was organized, emphasizing the 'Impact of Artificial Intelligence in Teaching, Learning & Research.' This program explored AI's integration into higher education, covering essential AI tools and concepts. Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Nilanjan Chattopadhyay emphasized that these programs are a testament to JLU's commitment to educational excellence and innovation.