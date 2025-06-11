Left Menu

Empowering Educators: JLU's Pioneering Faculty Development Programs

Jagran Lakecity University, in partnership with AIU, launched an Academic and Administrative Development Centre to innovate education through Faculty Development Programs. These initiatives focus on aligning with NEP 2020 and integrating AI in education, aiming to enhance learning outcomes and prepare educators for future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:48 IST
Empowering Educators: JLU's Pioneering Faculty Development Programs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards educational innovation, Jagran Lakecity University (JLU) has partnered with the Association of Indian Universities to launch an Academic and Administrative Development Centre. This initiative, spearheaded with Faculty Development Programs (FDPs), targets enriching the academic ecosystem and preparing educators for future challenges.

The first FDP, 'Assurance of Learning: Need and Practice,' was held from May 18 to June 4, 2025, bringing together JLU's senior academic leadership. The program focused on revising curricula in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and embedding Outcome-Based Education. It also involved designing specific learning outcomes and ensuring each course aligns with the university's overarching vision.

Simultaneously, another FDP was organized, emphasizing the 'Impact of Artificial Intelligence in Teaching, Learning & Research.' This program explored AI's integration into higher education, covering essential AI tools and concepts. Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Nilanjan Chattopadhyay emphasized that these programs are a testament to JLU's commitment to educational excellence and innovation.

TRENDING

1
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
2
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025