NMC Proposes Rotatory Headship for Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is proposing a significant shift in the leadership structure of medical colleges. It suggests a three-year rotatory headship for departments, making the change among eligible faculty based on seniority and postgraduate qualifications.

Draft amendments to the Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations 2023 include adding MS (Traumatology and Surgery) as a feeder qualification for several super-specialty courses, such as MCh in Neurosurgery and MCh in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. These amendments were published in the official gazette on May 30, and NMC is seeking feedback from stakeholders, including students and the medical community.

This proposal is in response to demands from faculty associations at institutions like AIIMS, Delhi, and PGI Chandigarh, who have called for more equitable administrative structures. Despite assurances from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to implement these changes by June 2024, there has yet to be progress, leaving faculty associations concerned.

(With inputs from agencies.)