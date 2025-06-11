Left Menu

NMC Proposes Rotatory Headship for Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission has proposed a three-year rotatory headship in medical college departments, aiming to promote transparency and provide opportunities for qualified faculty. This includes new regulations for medical education and seeks feedback from stakeholders. The move responds to calls for equitable administrative structures in top medical institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:49 IST
NMC Proposes Rotatory Headship for Medical Colleges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is proposing a significant shift in the leadership structure of medical colleges. It suggests a three-year rotatory headship for departments, making the change among eligible faculty based on seniority and postgraduate qualifications.

Draft amendments to the Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations 2023 include adding MS (Traumatology and Surgery) as a feeder qualification for several super-specialty courses, such as MCh in Neurosurgery and MCh in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. These amendments were published in the official gazette on May 30, and NMC is seeking feedback from stakeholders, including students and the medical community.

This proposal is in response to demands from faculty associations at institutions like AIIMS, Delhi, and PGI Chandigarh, who have called for more equitable administrative structures. Despite assurances from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to implement these changes by June 2024, there has yet to be progress, leaving faculty associations concerned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025