Fulbright Fury: Mass Resignation Over Alleged Interference

In a dramatic move, the board overseeing the Fulbright Program has collectively resigned, citing political meddling by President Donald Trump's administration, according to a statement posted on Substack.

The board claims the administration unlawfully denied awards to selected recipients for the 2025-2026 academic year and subjected 1,200 Fulbright recipients to an unauthorized review process.

While Trump officials accused the board of being partisan, the Fulbright Program faces uncertainty, with concerns about its integrity and the potential impact on its global educational mission.

