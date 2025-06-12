Left Menu

Fulbright Fury: Mass Resignation Over Alleged Interference

The Fulbright Program's board members have resigned, alleging political interference by Donald Trump's administration. The board accuses the administration of unlawfully denying awards and compromising U.S. interests. A senior official dismissed the resignations as partisan. The Fulbright Program, known for advancing educational exchanges globally, faces potential changes.

In a dramatic move, the board overseeing the Fulbright Program has collectively resigned, citing political meddling by President Donald Trump's administration, according to a statement posted on Substack.

The board claims the administration unlawfully denied awards to selected recipients for the 2025-2026 academic year and subjected 1,200 Fulbright recipients to an unauthorized review process.

While Trump officials accused the board of being partisan, the Fulbright Program faces uncertainty, with concerns about its integrity and the potential impact on its global educational mission.

