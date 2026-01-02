Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate Over New Year with Mutual Allegations

Over the New Year, Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations of targeting civilians. Russia cited a deadly strike in the Kherson region, blaming Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kyiv claimed extensive Russian drone attacks on its energy infrastructure. This comes amid U.S.-mediated negotiations aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Updated: 02-01-2026 03:49 IST
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified over the New Year period as both sides accused each other of civilian-targeted strikes. Moscow reported a deadly assault on a hotel in the Russian-controlled Kherson region, while Kyiv pointed to a series of attacks aimed at disrupting its energy infrastructure.

The accusations are playing out against the backdrop of renewed diplomatic efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump, who seeks to end the years-long conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that Russia's attacks underscored the urgent need for enhanced air defense systems from allies.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the alleged Ukrainian attacks as terrorist acts. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities continue to report casualties from Russian air raids, particularly in regions close to the conflict's front line, asserting their focus on military and energy targets.

