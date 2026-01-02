Inferno at Swiss Ski Resort: Tragic New Year’s Eve Blaze

In a tragic turn of events, a fire engulfed the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, resulting in the deaths of around 40 individuals gathered for New Year's Eve celebrations. Authorities face the grueling task of identifying the burnt bodies, utilizing dental and DNA records.

Survivors recounted the rapid spread of flames, with some reports suggesting that sparkling candles inadvertently ignited the bar's basement ceiling. As local residents mourn, they reflect on the fragile nature of life and the suddenness of the disaster.

The picturesque ski resort, known for its affluent visitors both on the slopes and its golf courses, saw an outpouring of grief as locals paid tribute with flowers and candles. Authorities continue their relentless efforts to name those lost in one of Switzerland's most heartbreaking incidents.