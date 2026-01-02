Venezuela's Mass Releases Amid Political Pressure
Venezuela has released 88 more detainees following protests that occurred post-July 2024 election, marking the second recent mass release. This follows U.S. pressure on President Maduro's government. However, questions remain over the true number of released political prisoners, with estimates suggesting many remain detained.
02-01-2026
In a significant development, Venezuela's government has freed 88 additional individuals who were detained following protests in the aftermath of the country's July 2024 election.
This release marks the second such mass release in two weeks, occurring amid mounting pressure from the United States on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The government had previously announced the release of 99 individuals on December 26, bringing the total to 187 releases within a fortnight. However, local NGOs have raised concerns about the actual number of detainees released, estimating that approximately 900 political prisoners remain in custody.
