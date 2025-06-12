Left Menu

Talliki Vandanam: Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Welfare Scheme

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu highlights 'Talliki Vandanam' as the key welfare scheme, pledging Rs 15,000 annually for school-going children, among the Super Six initiatives. The scheme is designed to benefit all children in a family, with a total outlay of Rs 10,091 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the significance of the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, describing it as a central element of the government's Super Six welfare initiatives. The program promises to grant Rs 15,000 annually to each school-going child within a household.

During a press conference, Naidu announced that the TDP-led government would allocate Rs 10,091 crore for 'Talliki Vandanam', confirming its dedication to enhancing educational opportunities. This initiative, according to Naidu, is structured to include all children in a family, ensuring fairness and inclusivity.

Set against the backdrop of approaching 2024 elections, Naidu's suite of proposals under the Super Six banner includes Rs 1,500 monthly aid for women aged 19-59, employment opportunities or allowances for unemployed youth, and free public transport for women. He also highlighted that this program aims to support over 67 lakh individuals, with substantial investments in educational infrastructure.

