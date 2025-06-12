Left Menu

Delhi Police Initiative Inspires School Dropouts to Return

In a bid to reintegrate school dropout children into the education system, the Delhi Police organized a counselling session, gathering families to explore reasons and solutions for their kids' departures. Collaborating with a local college's social sciences department, the initiative promises a hopeful shift for over 2,700 affected students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:48 IST
The Delhi Police have taken a proactive step towards addressing the issue of school dropouts by organizing a counselling session for affected families, an initiative aimed at reintegrating these children into the education system and reducing their exposure to criminal activities. This was confirmed by an official statement on Thursday.

Held at the DCP office complex, the session saw the participation of families of 52 school dropouts, marking it as a critical part of a larger campaign to trace and support over 2,700 children who have prematurely left school. Causes for dropout include migration and financial hardship, while some families did not provide specific reasons for discontinuing education.

In association with the Department of Social Sciences at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, professors and students conducted interactive counselling with the families, advocating for their children's re-enrolment. The initiative has already shown promise, with more than 300 children or their families expressing interest in a return to school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

