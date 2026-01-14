Mumbai Cricket Association's New Initiatives to Boost Local Talent

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening Mumbai's cricketing framework. On Wednesday, the MCA revealed plans for central contracts for senior players and introduced a scouting tournament to unearth young talent for the T20 league.

In its apex council meeting, MCA also decided on an inter-college tournament to honor former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar. The association aims to build a robust, inclusive ecosystem for player development and to ensure the continued discovery of talent.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik stated that these actions seek to provide stability to players and establish pathways for young talents. The initiatives reflect the association's commitment to progress from college cricket to higher levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)