Delhi University Initiates Major Safety Overhaul Amidst Infrastructure Concerns

Delhi University has ordered a comprehensive inspection of campuses, prompted by multiple infrastructure-related accidents. The directive includes checking all facilities, electrical fittings, and fire safety measures to ensure a safe environment for returning students. Recent incidents were discussed in an Executive Council meeting, leading to proactive measures.

Delhi University has announced a sweeping inspection initiative across its colleges, hostels, and departments during the summer break, following a series of infrastructure-related accidents.

A recent surge in incidents, including fires and structural failures, has compelled the university to evaluate and address potential risks to ensure student safety.

The Executive Council, responding to growing concerns, emphasized the importance of proactive safety measures, enlisting the Engineering Department to tackle infrastructural issues ahead of the upcoming academic session.

