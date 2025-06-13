Left Menu

GGSIPU Introduces Orphan Children Quota for 2025-26

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will reserve a seat for orphan children in its schools and programs starting in 2025-26, offering a full tuition waiver and access to financial aid. This follows the introduction of a quota for single girl children, aiming to promote inclusive education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:36 IST
GGSIPU Introduces Orphan Children Quota for 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has unveiled a groundbreaking plan to reserve a seat for orphan children in its 2025-26 academic programs. This initiative forms part of the university's commitment to fostering inclusive education.

The new measure, backed by the university's Academic Council, extends an existing initiative that provides quotas for single girl children. As part of this plan, orphan students will receive full tuition fee waivers under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scheme. Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma emphasized the university's dedication to supporting those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or other circumstances.

GGSIPU is a pioneer in the country for implementing such quotas. The university is also in the process of uploading detailed guidelines online. In the meeting, other academic reforms were proposed, including new PhD programs for professionals, language certificate courses, and numerous innovative initiatives at the forthcoming Narela campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025