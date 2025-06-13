GGSIPU Introduces Orphan Children Quota for 2025-26

Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has unveiled a groundbreaking plan to reserve a seat for orphan children in its 2025-26 academic programs. This initiative forms part of the university's commitment to fostering inclusive education.

The new measure, backed by the university's Academic Council, extends an existing initiative that provides quotas for single girl children. As part of this plan, orphan students will receive full tuition fee waivers under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scheme. Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma emphasized the university's dedication to supporting those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or other circumstances.

GGSIPU is a pioneer in the country for implementing such quotas. The university is also in the process of uploading detailed guidelines online. In the meeting, other academic reforms were proposed, including new PhD programs for professionals, language certificate courses, and numerous innovative initiatives at the forthcoming Narela campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)