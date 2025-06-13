Andhra's Bold Education Revamp: The Andhra Model

In an ambitious leap forward, Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced plans to introduce the 'Andhra Model of Education' aiming to set a national standard within a year. He called on parents to enroll their children in government schools, promising advanced quality education supported by the NDA coalition government.

Addressing transparency and reforms in education, Lokesh highlighted the distribution of school kits sans political images and initiatives for lighter school bags. He reiterated the coalition's commitment to improving the academic fabric of government schools.

Among the slated improvements are the introduction of smart classrooms, modern labs, and revamped school amenities such as clean toilets. The program also integrates vocational training, digital literacy, and English proficiency to prepare students for future career challenges on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)