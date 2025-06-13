Left Menu

Andhra's Bold Education Revamp: The Andhra Model

Andhra Pradesh is set to establish a national education benchmark with its 'Andhra Model of Education' under the guidance of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. The initiative focuses on school improvements like lighter bags, smart classrooms, and global skill sets, ensuring comprehensive student development.

13-06-2025
In an ambitious leap forward, Andhra Pradesh HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced plans to introduce the 'Andhra Model of Education' aiming to set a national standard within a year. He called on parents to enroll their children in government schools, promising advanced quality education supported by the NDA coalition government.

Addressing transparency and reforms in education, Lokesh highlighted the distribution of school kits sans political images and initiatives for lighter school bags. He reiterated the coalition's commitment to improving the academic fabric of government schools.

Among the slated improvements are the introduction of smart classrooms, modern labs, and revamped school amenities such as clean toilets. The program also integrates vocational training, digital literacy, and English proficiency to prepare students for future career challenges on a global scale.

