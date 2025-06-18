Supreme Court Denies Bail in CTET Impersonation Case

The Supreme Court has dismissed an anticipatory bail plea filed by Kumari Sharda, a woman accused of impersonating her sister in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

The examination, administrated by CBSE, certifies educators for central government schools. Sharda was apprehended due to mismatched biometric data, confirming her impersonation attempt.

Presiding justices stressed the necessity for her custodial interrogation, mandating her surrender for further investigation, as her pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by the trial court in Samastipur and the Patna High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)