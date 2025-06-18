Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Bail in CTET Impersonation Case

The Supreme Court dismissed Kumari Sharda's anticipatory bail plea after she was booked for impersonating her sister in the CTET exam. Her biometric mismatched, resulting in her being caught. Justices demanded her surrender for investigation due to anticipated custodial interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court has dismissed an anticipatory bail plea filed by Kumari Sharda, a woman accused of impersonating her sister in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

The examination, administrated by CBSE, certifies educators for central government schools. Sharda was apprehended due to mismatched biometric data, confirming her impersonation attempt.

Presiding justices stressed the necessity for her custodial interrogation, mandating her surrender for further investigation, as her pre-arrest bail plea was rejected by the trial court in Samastipur and the Patna High Court.

