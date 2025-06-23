Left Menu

Ivy League Fortitude: Harvard's Financial Showdown Against Trump's Policies

The financial stability of Harvard and other Ivy League colleges is under scrutiny amid threats from the Trump administration. Despite potential tax and endowment fund challenges, Harvard's strong finances are expected to withstand pressure, while ongoing legal battles highlight the institution's resolve against policy shifts targeting higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:02 IST
The financial resilience of Harvard University, receiving a coveted triple A rating, is being tested by the Trump administration's tax and endowment fund threats. S&P Global remains confident that only the most extreme scenarios could affect these esteemed Ivy League institutions.

Amid allegations of anti-Semitism, the administration has cut substantial grants and threatened to restrict international student admissions. Consequently, Harvard is pursuing legal action, securing an injunction on enrollment issues recently. However, the university's tax-exempt status faces further scrutiny, with potential endowment tax increases looming.

S&P's analysis indicates that despite the political pressures, Harvard's financial stability is robust. Its ability to attract full-paying U.S. students in place of international candidates adds to its resilience, even as similar institutions like Swarthmore College face outlook downgrades. The higher education sector anticipates new enrollment figures and clarity on tax reforms by September.

