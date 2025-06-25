ED Swoops Down on Alleged Engineering Seat Scam

The Enforcement Directorate launched a crackdown on various locations across Bengaluru Wednesday for an alleged money laundering case concerning an engineering seat scam. The probe is said to involve several private colleges accused of blocking seats for personal gain.

Among the 18 sites raided were BMS College of Engineering, Akash Institute of Engineering and Technology, and New Horizon College of Engineering, along with the trustees and main associates of BMS College. The list also included education consultants and agents suspected of involvement in the scam.

The searches were part of an extensive investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, conducted by the ED's Bengaluru zonal unit. Officials reportedly seized documents and computer hardware, though the colleges or their promoters have not yet commented on the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)