ED Swoops Down on Alleged Engineering Seat Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 18 locations in Bengaluru linked to a purported engineering seat blocking scam, involving prominent private colleges. The investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) uncovered documents and computer hardware. Colleges' comments on the matter were unavailable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Enforcement Directorate launched a crackdown on various locations across Bengaluru Wednesday for an alleged money laundering case concerning an engineering seat scam. The probe is said to involve several private colleges accused of blocking seats for personal gain.

Among the 18 sites raided were BMS College of Engineering, Akash Institute of Engineering and Technology, and New Horizon College of Engineering, along with the trustees and main associates of BMS College. The list also included education consultants and agents suspected of involvement in the scam.

The searches were part of an extensive investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, conducted by the ED's Bengaluru zonal unit. Officials reportedly seized documents and computer hardware, though the colleges or their promoters have not yet commented on the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

