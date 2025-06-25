Left Menu

Kerala's Battle for Education Funding: Minister's Call for Unity

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, urges collective action to secure Rs 1,500 crore from the Centre for the state's public education. The funds are withheld due to the state's non-compliance with the PM Shri scheme and National Education Policy. Legal recourse is being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has called for unity to secure Rs 1,500 crore in funding from the Centre for the state's public education sector. The funds, crucial for initiatives like Samagra Shiksha Kerala, are withheld over the state's non-signature of the PM Shri scheme.

Speaking at a meeting with student organizations, Sivankutty revealed that the Centre's hold on the funds is due to Kerala's disagreement with recommendations in the National Education Policy. The minister disclosed that legal options are under consideration after unproductive meetings with the Union Education Minister.

To reporters, Sivankutty highlighted changes in the syllabus, including details on the Governor's powers and India's Emergency period, aiming to enrich students' understanding of Indian federalism and history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

