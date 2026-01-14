Left Menu

Iran's Judiciary Defies US Warning With Swift Legal Actions

Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei announced imminent fast trials and executions to quell nationwide protests, challenging US President Donald Trump's warning against such actions. Mohseni-Ejei's remarks emphasize urgency, stating the need for prompt actions to maintain impact. Trump had cautioned strong US retaliation if Iran proceeded with executions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-01-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:53 IST
In a bold move against international caution, the head of Iran's judiciary has indicated swift legal responses, including imminent executions, for those involved in nationwide protests. This comes amid a stern warning from US President Donald Trump.

Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei's comments, released in a video on Iranian state television, underscore the urgency he believes necessary to address the demonstrations spreading across the country.

The remarks stand as a direct defiance to President Trump, who in a CBS interview pledged strong US retaliation should Iran carry out such executions. Mohseni-Ejei suggests that delayed actions lose their impact, advocating for rapid measures despite international warnings.

