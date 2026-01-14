Left Menu

Railway Assault Sparks Legal Action in Maharashtra

Five individuals were charged with assaulting a senior TTE and his colleague on the Thiruvananthapuram-CSMT Express. The incident occurred near Karjat when the TTE requested a fine for unauthorized travel. The suspects were arrested at Kalyan station and face various charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In a disturbing event on January 11, five individuals were charged with assaulting a senior Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and his colleague aboard the Thiruvananthapuram-CSMT Express.

The altercation began when the TTE, Shamu Kallu Rathod, was conducting routine ticket checks near Karjat station. He encountered a crowd of unauthorized passengers and asked for a fine, sparking the incident.

As the situation escalated, Rathod and his colleague, Avanesh Kumar, faced physical threats. Authorities apprehended the suspects at Kalyan station, lodging them under multiple legal sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing a public servant from duty.

