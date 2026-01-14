Railway Assault Sparks Legal Action in Maharashtra

In a disturbing event on January 11, five individuals were charged with assaulting a senior Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and his colleague aboard the Thiruvananthapuram-CSMT Express.

The altercation began when the TTE, Shamu Kallu Rathod, was conducting routine ticket checks near Karjat station. He encountered a crowd of unauthorized passengers and asked for a fine, sparking the incident.

As the situation escalated, Rathod and his colleague, Avanesh Kumar, faced physical threats. Authorities apprehended the suspects at Kalyan station, lodging them under multiple legal sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing a public servant from duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)