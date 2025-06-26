Delhi Schools Denied Fire Safety Certificates Over Safety Lapses

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has taken decisive action by denying fire safety certificates (FSCs) to four schools in the capital, including a government-run institution, owing to their non-compliance with essential fire safety norms.

The DFS named the institutions—Government Girls Senior Secondary School No 1 at Najafgarh, Ekta Public School in Dayalpur, Amar Jeevan Public School in Laxmi Nagar, and New Bal Vikas Vidyalaya in Mandawali—as they reportedly exhibited multiple deficiencies compromising fire safety.

Inspectors discovered issues such as non-functional hose reels, inadequate water storage, and missing exit signs, leading to the withholding of certificates until rectifications are made. In light of these findings, the DFS has rejected their applications, advising schools to rectify shortcomings to avoid liabilities.