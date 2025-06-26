Left Menu

Himachal Schools Return to Original Timings Amid Monsoon Relief

School timings in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district revert back to 9 am - 3 pm as monsoon replaces the scorching heat. Officials aim for students' convenience and confirmed changes via an official notification. Principals have been informed to implement the decision starting Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a welcome change for students and teachers, the school timings in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district have reverted to the original schedule of 9 am to 3 pm. This decision comes as the sweltering summer heat gives way to cooler monsoon conditions.

An official notification released on Thursday confirmed the change, which will take effect from Friday. The adjustments, announced by Additional District Commissioner Abhishek Kumar Garg, aim to better suit current weather conditions and enhance student convenience.

The previous schedule, set at 8 am to 2 pm, was temporarily introduced to protect students and staff from extreme heat. With the new timings, school principals have been directed to implement them from June 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

